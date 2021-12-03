Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.530-$-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Okta also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.53)-($0.52) EPS.

Okta stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 160,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,933. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average of $243.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

