Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $62.86, but opened at $48.77. Craig Hallum now has a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 48,761 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

