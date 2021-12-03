Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Sells $629,750.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OLO stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in OLO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 115.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

