Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

OMER stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,646. Omeros has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $416.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

