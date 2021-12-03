OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $502.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $7.38 or 0.00013931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00209979 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001111 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

