OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.63

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.63 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 283,300 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The stock has a market cap of £51.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.63.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

