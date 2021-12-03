OptiNose’s (OPTN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.