Orbs Price Hits $0.0866 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $193.12 million and approximately $14.85 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00229782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars.

