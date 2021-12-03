Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 5,363 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

