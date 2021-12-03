Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.00. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

