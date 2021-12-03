Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $227.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

