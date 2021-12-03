Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.13. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

