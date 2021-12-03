Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Purchases C$11,280.00 in Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman purchased 188,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$11,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,388.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 25th, David Hottman purchased 20,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.
  • On Monday, November 22nd, David Hottman purchased 61,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$3,355.00.

Shares of ORS opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. Orestone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.16.

Orestone Mining Company Profile

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Captain gold-copper project that encompasses 37 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

