Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Purchases C$11,280.00 in Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman purchased 188,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$11,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,388.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 25th, David Hottman purchased 20,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, David Hottman purchased 61,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$3,355.00.

Shares of ORS opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. Orestone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.16.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Captain gold-copper project that encompasses 37 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

