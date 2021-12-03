OriginTrail Price Tops $1.55 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. OriginTrail has a market cap of $562.25 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,853,921 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

