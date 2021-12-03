Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153,306.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $283,862.70 and $153,306.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00062065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00070081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.03 or 0.07824845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00090552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,241.72 or 1.00193644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.