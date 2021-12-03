Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. 107,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

