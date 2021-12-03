OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans Dividend of $0.18

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCM opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.