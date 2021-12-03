Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 100,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVCHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

