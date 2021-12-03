Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMI. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:OMI opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after buying an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

