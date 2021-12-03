Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

