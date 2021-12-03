Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,337.03

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,337.03 ($30.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,375 ($31.03). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,355 ($30.77), with a volume of 41,642 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXIG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,329.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,338.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.