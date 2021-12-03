PAC Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $353,158.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $73.68 million and $353,158.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019560 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013112 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,788,439,227 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

