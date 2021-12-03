Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 20,476 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Crane by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

