Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,626 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $691.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

