Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 119,867 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 447.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,867 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Xerox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

