Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $30,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,647 shares of company stock valued at $364,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

