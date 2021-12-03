Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CEO Sells $5,103,468.75 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PANW opened at $535.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.82 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

