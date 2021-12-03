PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 465,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,250. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

