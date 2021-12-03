Parachute (PAR) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $214,588.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,669,936 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

