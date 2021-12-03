ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.0955 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $30,067.04 and approximately $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00345187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

