Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of MYR Group worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MYR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYRG opened at $111.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

