Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 16,113 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Federal Signal worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.