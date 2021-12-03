Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

