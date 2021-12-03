Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 11,446 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.69 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

