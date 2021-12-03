Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 635 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of UMB Financial worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $103.42 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

