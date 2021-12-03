Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,187 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.