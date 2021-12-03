Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 90,368 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,239 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,540,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.43 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

