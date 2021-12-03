Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Up 39.3% in November

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 5,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

