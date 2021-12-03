Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $109,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 763,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,760,000 after purchasing an additional 524,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

