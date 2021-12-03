Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “
Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.