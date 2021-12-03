Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000.

