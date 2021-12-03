Paybswap (PAYB) Price Up 46.4% This Week

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $48,527.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.05 or 0.08044052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00092768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,896.58 or 0.99667701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

