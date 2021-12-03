Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.