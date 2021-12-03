PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,607 shares of company stock valued at $454,101 in the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PC Connection by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PC Connection by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PC Connection by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PC Connection by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

