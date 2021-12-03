Pearson (LON:PSON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $581.40

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 581.40 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 585.60 ($7.65), with a volume of 1873898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.20 ($7.75).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 650.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 754.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

