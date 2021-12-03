Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Tuesday. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 259 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 387.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.15.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £1,648.27 ($2,153.48). Also, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Insiders have bought a total of 34,674 shares of company stock worth $13,904,032 in the last three months.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

