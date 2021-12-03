Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 158.75 ($2.07).

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 131.90 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £694.52 million and a P/E ratio of -17.76. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

