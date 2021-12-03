PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 596,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PFSI stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,422. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

