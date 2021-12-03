Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $81.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,813. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

