PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.