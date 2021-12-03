PERI Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PERI Finance has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.48 or 0.07747312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00087304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,272.98 or 1.00378431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,615,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

